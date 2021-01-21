IPL 2021: RR trade Robin Uthappa to CSK

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced that batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Robin Uthappa was picked up by the Royals at the IPL auction for the 2020 season and played 12 games for the franchise, contributing across various positions in the batting line-up.

Speaking on the matter was Rajasthan Royals' COO, Jake Lush McCrum said: "We'd like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us. He provided significant value building into the season in our camps in Guwahati and Nagpur, and his speech during our World Cup winners session during the season was one of the most powerful we have heard. We do have depth with regards to openers in our squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, we thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. We'd like to wish Robbie all the best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that." Speaking on the development, Robin Uthappa said: "I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021."

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals named Sanju Samson as their captain for the 2021 season of the IPL after releasing last edition skipper Steve Smith from the squad. The side retained 17 players which includes a good mix of Indian and international players. Apart from Smith, the Royals have released seven players including Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron, and Tom Curran.

The foreign list of retained players includes Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer. All three English players performed well for the Royals in the last tournament and have been good contributors to the team in the past three years. MVP Jofra Archer, was the top wicket-taker for the Royals in 2020 with twenty wickets, while Buttler and Stokes have been vital contributors in the Royals' important wins in the recent past. In addition to the English trio, David Miller and Andrew Tye have been retained too. (ANI)

