Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Anderson strikes early for England but Sri Lanka fight back

James Anderson took two early wickets to rock Sri Lanka on the first morning of the second and final test in Galle, but the home side recovered to reach 76 for two at lunch having won the toss and elected to bat on Friday. Opener Lahiru Thirimanne, fresh from a century in the first test, is not out on 43, having put on an unbeaten third wicket stand of 69 with Angelo Mathews, who has 26.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:10 IST
Cricket-Anderson strikes early for England but Sri Lanka fight back

James Anderson took two early wickets to rock Sri Lanka on the first morning of the second and final test in Galle, but the home side recovered to reach 76 for two at lunch having won the toss and elected to bat on Friday.

Opener Lahiru Thirimanne, fresh from a century in the first test, is not out on 43, having put on an unbeaten third wicket stand of 69 with Angelo Mathews, who has 26. Anderson (2-4) returned to the England side in the place of Stuart Broad in what was an expected rotation of the seam bowling stocks and had an immediate impact.

Fiery Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera had a wild swing at a delivery outside off stump and was caught high above his head by Joe Root at first slip for 6. Oshada Fernando, who came into the side for Kusal Mendis, lasted just four balls before he edged a rising Anderson delivery that he could have left on to the wickets.

Mendis was dropped after he scored four ducks in a row before his second innings 15 in the last test, suggesting the number three position is a problem one for Sri Lanka. An unusual lack of rain in the build-up to the test has led to a dry wicket that could crumble early in the test, meaning Sri Lanka will be desperate to set England a challenging target in the fourth innings.

The home side lost the first test by seven wickets after also electing to bat first before being skittled for a paltry 135. Sri Lanka have handed a debut to spinning all-rounder Ramesh Mendis and also recalled leading seamer bowler Suranga Lakmal, who missed their last three tests due to injury.

England are seeking a fifth away test victory in a row for the first time since 1913. They travel to India for four matches directly after the completion of this series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Applause Entertainment, Drishyam Films join hands for film on Major Mohit Sharma

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films on Friday announced a movie based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma.Titled Iftikhar, the film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singhs book, Indias M...

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay

Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the U.S. drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said on Friday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner ...

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

The rumored Stranger Things Season 4 release date has been circulated on social media. Fans were quite excited after hearing the rumor that Stranger Things Season 4 was coming on Netflix on August 21, 2021. No, it was not true, sorry, the s...

TN Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

Chennai, Jan 22PTI Tamil Nadu Health Minister CVijayabhaskar, a medical doctor, received the COVID-19vaccination here on Friday.I got vaccinated today as a member of the medicalfraternity and to instill confidence among the fellowhealthcare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021