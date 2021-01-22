Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wrong and ridiculous'-Japan Olympics head slams Tokyo cancellation report

Yamashita, a gold medallist in judo at the 1984 Olympics, shied away from commenting on how the JOC planned to communicate with Japanese athletes about inoculations. "It's a decision for the government to make.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:39 IST
'Wrong and ridiculous'-Japan Olympics head slams Tokyo cancellation report

The head of Japan's national Olympic committee on Friday dismissed media reports that the Japanese government has privately concluded it will have to cancel the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and said preparations were under way for the Games to go ahead as planned. "We are planning how to hold a safe and secure Games in great detail, working closely with the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organisation," Japan Olympic Committee chairman Yasuhiro Yamashita said in an interview with Reuters.

Britain's Times reported on Friday that Tokyo was looking to get out of hosting the Games, drawing sharp criticism and flat denials from Japan's government and Olympics organisers. "It's wrong and it's ridiculous even having to comment on this," Yamashita said of the reports, before asking not to be asked any "worthless" questions.

Last year, the government had been pinning its hopes on a coronavirus vaccine to help make the Olympics safer, but more recently Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations were not a prerequisite for athletes to participate in the Games. Yamashita, a gold medallist in judo at the 1984 Olympics, shied away from commenting on how the JOC planned to communicate with Japanese athletes about inoculations.

"It's a decision for the government to make. It's not for the JOC to decide," he said, adding that he couldn't give a definitive timeline given that the vaccines were not being distributed yet. Yamashita himself knows what it feels like to miss out on the Olympics, as he could not participate as an athlete in the boycotted 1980 Moscow Olympics.

"I realised that I might have been the luckiest one of the athletes who missed out on the Moscow Olympics," he said, as he went on to win gold in Los Angeles four years later. "There must be people who are still hurt from having their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity taken from them," he said, explaining the reasoning behind his push to include such former athletes in the torch relay for Tokyo 2020.

"I just felt it was my responsibility as a human being to make sure that they could take part in this Olympics, in some way or form," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance net profit up 12 pc in Q3 at Rs 13,101 cr

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 12 per cent rise in December quarter net profit on improving oil-to-chemical business, strong continued momentum in retail and steady telecom unit Jio.Consolidated net ...

Japan and IOC deny that Olympics will be cancelled

Japan and the IOC stood firm on Friday on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation, although the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a pande...

Delhi riots: Court directs Tihar superintendent to appear on JNU student's plea

A Delhi court Friday directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to appear before it on a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita seeking permission to send notes to her counsel, which she made from the charge sheet file...

Over Rs 2,000cr sanctioned for projects in Nanded: Chavan

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavanon Friday said the state government has sanctioned funds tothe tune of Rs 2,755 crore for 180 development projects inNanded district.Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a bridgeon Asna river, the pub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021