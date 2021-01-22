Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-MotoGP announces Qatar double-header, postpones Americas

The southern Spanish track will now host round four on May 2. Portugal's Algarve circuit near Portimao ended the 2020 season in November and is set for plenty of international action this year, with the World Endurance Championship rescheduling its opener for there and Formula One also expected to return.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:10 IST
Motorcycling-MotoGP announces Qatar double-header, postpones Americas

The MotoGP season will start with two races on successive weekends in Qatar from March 28, followed by Portugal, organisers said on Friday in a calendar re-write forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early season races in Texas and Argentina have been postponed.

The Qatar Grand Prix, a floodlit night race, has long been the opener but will now be followed by a Grand Prix of Doha at the same Losail circuit on April 4. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns and complications sadly oblige the postponement of both the Argentina GP and the Americas GP until the last quarter of 2021," MotoGP said in a statement.

The Argentina round at Termas de Rio Hondo had been scheduled for April 11, with Austin's Circuit of the Americas due to follow a week later, on a provisional 20-race calendar published last November. No new dates were set. Last year's pandemic-hit season started with two races at Jerez. The southern Spanish track will now host round four on May 2.

Portugal's Algarve circuit near Portimao ended the 2020 season in November and is set for plenty of international action this year, with the World Endurance Championship rescheduling its opener for there and Formula One also expected to return. Qatar will also host pre-season testing after planned sessions in Malaysia were scrapped, also because of the pandemic.

MotoGP's Qatar race was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions. The announcement of the March 28 starting date ended uncertainty about the scheduling of a grand prix that clashes with Formula One's opener on the same evening in nearby Bahrain.

MotoGP indicated that further changes could be made, however. Indonesia's Mandalika International Street Circuit was listed as reserve venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee

The Senate Finance Committee approved President Joe Bidens nomination of Janet Yellen to be the nations 78th Treasury secretary on Friday, and supporters said they hoped to get the full Senate to approve it later in the day, making her the ...

Greece lifts more lockdown curbs, to open highschools on Feb. 1

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Feb. 1, letting high schools reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that the spread of COVID-19 infections has stabilised, officials said on Friday.The country, in lock...

Maha: Three establishments gutted in fire; no casualties

Three establishments were guttedin a fire that erupted in Wagle Estate area in MaharashtrasThane city, but no casualties were reported, a civic officialsaid.The blaze erupted at around 5 pm and five fire engineswere pressed into service to ...

Asked states to take appropriate steps: MEA on reports of planned protests outside missions

Amid reports that a banned pro-Khalistan group has called for protests outside Indian missions in countries like the UK on Republic Day, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India has asked the states to take appropriate action f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021