FACTBOX-Facts about baseball great Hank Aaron

Facts about Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died at age 86 on Friday: * In addition to setting a career record for home runs (755), Aaron also had the most runs batted in (2,297), most extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856). He was selected for 25 All-Star Games.

* Aaron told the Sporting News that the home run he hit to break Babe Ruth's career record on April 8, 1974, was only his second-greatest moment in baseball. No. 1 was a home run that won the National League pennant for the Milwaukee Braves in 1957. * Hank and Tommie Aaron hold the record for most home runs by brothers, even though Tommie contributed only 13 homers in seven seasons with the Braves.

* Aaron was the last player from the Negro Leagues to reach the Major Leagues, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame. * In 2007 when Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants was about to break his career home run record, Aaron did not address the widely held belief that Bonds' prowess was the result of performance-enhancing drugs. Years later, however, he said players known to have such drugs should be banned from baseball's Hall of Fame and those suspected should have their Hall of Fame plaques make note of those suspicions.

* The number 44 was special to Aaron. It was his jersey number for most of his career and he hit 44 home runs in a season four times. He also campaigned for Barack Obama, who became the 44th U.S. president. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Frank Pingue Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

