Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina 'B' secure 2-1 win against Indian women's hockey team

The Indian women's hockey team conceded a late goal which led to the Argentina B team's 2-1 victory. In the previous games, the visiting side had drawn 2-2 and 1-1 respectively against the Argentina junior women.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 23-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 14:03 IST
Argentina 'B' secure 2-1 win against Indian women's hockey team
Young forward Salima Tete (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian women's hockey team conceded a late goal which led to the Argentina B team's 2-1 victory. In the previous games, the visiting side had drawn 2-2 and 1-1 respectively against the Argentina junior women. Sol Pagella (11') and Agustina Gorzelany (57') scored for the home team while young forward Salima Tete (54') was the lone goal scorer for India.

"Today we played against a stronger Argentina squad consisting of many of their senior players. This was a perfect practice match for us ahead of next week's schedule where we play against the senior side," said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne in a Hockey India release. "Unfortunately, we conceded a PC goal minutes before the regulation time and this is what we need to manage better," he added.

India began on a backfoot with Argentina 'B' playing tough, attacking hockey right from the start. India conceded two back-to-back PCs within six minutes of play, but goalkeeper Rajani did well to save the goals. In the 11th minute, however, a fierce circle penetration and a well-timed strike by Sol Pagella put the home team ahead 1-0.

With a strong defence put up by the Argentinian women, PCs were hard to come by for India, and circle entries were restricted too. Though India managed to earn a PC in the 23rd minute, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur's attempt to equalise was well saved by the opposition goalkeeper. It was a battle India had to fight hard against a strong Argentinian forward line as they earned two more PCs in the 43rd and 51st minutes. But India's PC defence held fort to ensure the lead was not further extended.

In the 54th minute, when India bagged a PC, an alert Salima Tete swiftly struck the ball off a rebound into the goalpost fetching her team a much-need equaliser. The sturdy home team upped the ante in the following minutes with a circle penetration that resulted in a PC. This was the deciding moment as an experienced Gorzelany converted the goal in the 57th minute to seal the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BSF detects underground tunnel at IB in J-K's Kathua, second within 10 days

The Border Security Force BSF on Saturday detected another underground tunnel, constructed by Pakistan at the International Border IB to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district during the past 10 day...

Brazilian Ambassador calls for 'strengthening Indo-Brazilian partnership' following COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on Saturday applauded New Delhis assistance in providing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil and called for strengthening the Indo-Brazilian partnership. It is significant to see our leaders...

COVID-19: At 77.2 per cent, Aurangabad sees rise in vaccinations

At least 77.2 per cent healthworkers took the COVID-19 shots in Maharashtras Aurangabaddistrict on the fourth day of the vaccination drive, aconsiderable rise from the previous sessions, an official saidon Saturday.As many as 772 health wor...

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

A group of British doctors have written to Englands chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12. Britain is prioritising giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021