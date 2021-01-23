Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Looking for a spark, Bengaluru face struggling Odisha

Bengaluru FC find themselves in a tough spot in the Indian Super League (ISL). The team has lost five of their last six games. After the exit of Carles Cuadrat, interim coach Naushad Moosa has not been able to turn things around. On Sunday though, he has the chance to spark a recovery when they face ISL's bottom-dwellers Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:12 IST
ISL 7: Looking for a spark, Bengaluru face struggling Odisha
Bengaluru FC players (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC find themselves in a tough spot in the Indian Super League (ISL). The team has lost five of their last six games. After the exit of Carles Cuadrat, interim coach Naushad Moosa has not been able to turn things around. On Sunday though, he has the chance to spark a recovery when they face ISL's bottom-dwellers Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium. "A win gives us three points and it will push us higher in the table. Just a matter of winning one game. Just that one win is very important for us. The dynamics will change entirely," Moosa said in an ISL release.

Bengaluru is in the seventh spot, a position the team is not too familiar with, but still has a chance to progress into the knockout phase. "Of course, the (position on the) points table is something we are not used to. They know the importance of each match now. We are being positive. Apart from the top two, all are very close. We have to keep fighting," added Moosa, who stressed on the importance of not conceding easy goals if they are to make it to the playoffs.

Bengaluru had a good game against Kerala but the result wasn't in their favour. However, Moosa believes that his side can win against Odisha, if they take their chances. Meanwhile, Odisha has won just one match so far, and coach Stuart Baxter would be aiming to register his second win in the competition. But the Englishman believes his side will have to defend strongly and play their best in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"We had chances to beat bigger clubs like ATKMB but to do that against anybody -- not just Bengaluru -- we have to defend well, take our chances and play our own game. If we do that with quality, I think we have shown that we can run everybody close," Baxter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lalu reaches Ranchi airport, condition 'stable'

After a slight deterioration in his health earlier in the day, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadavs condition is now stable. The Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader chief is currently being shifted from the Rajendra Institute of Medic...

US News Roundup: Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk, White House says; U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Austin as defense secretary and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk, White House saysPresident Joe Biden has directed his administration to conduct a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism...

COVID-19 vaccine delays may slow wider Irish roll-out, says PM

Ireland may have to slow the mass roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations, including for the elderly, due to reduced supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine to EU countries, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Saturday. The British company has told...

World News Roundup: Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strength; Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strengthTropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique early on Saturday, hitting the coastal city of Beira with huge gusts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021