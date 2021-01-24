Soccer-Late goals spares Man City blushes at Cheltenham

Left Menu
Torres gave the scoreline a comfortable look with the final kick of the game but it was anything but. It was City's 10th successive win in all competitions but Cheltenham depart the competition full of pride after pushing City's slickers to the limit.

Reuters | Cheltenham | Updated: 24-01-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 01:05 IST
Alfie May's 59th-minute goal put Cheltenham agonisingly close to the biggest win in their history on a night of drama at a sadly empty Jonny-Rocks Stadium. Image Credit: Pixbay

Late goals by Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres spared Manchester City a shock FA Cup defeat away to fourth-tier Cheltenham as the Premier League giants scraped into round five on Saturday. Alfie May's 59th-minute goal put Cheltenham agonisingly close to the biggest win in their history on a night of drama at a sadly empty Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

