Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klopp feels Liverpool can use Burnley defeat to turn things around

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that defeat against Burnley can give them the much-needed push to turn things around, saying that "sometimes you need a really low point to then change things properly".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:08 IST
Klopp feels Liverpool can use Burnley defeat to turn things around
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that defeat against Burnley can give them the much-needed push to turn things around, saying that "sometimes you need a really low point to then change things properly". In the Premier League clash, Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley. Klopp's side has now gone five top-flight matches without a win and four without a goal.

"We lost the game [against Burnley] and it was a really low point, it is not that I thought, 'Oh, who cares?' It is not because of the series [of unbeaten league games at Anfield], which was nice as well. It was a game we lost and when I think back I cannot find a reason why we lost that game. But we lost it, with all the things that happened with the penalty, the chance we had and all these kind of things," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "It happened - and sometimes you need a really low point to then change things properly. And that is for sure what we will try and we will go for now, that is 100 per cent. If we would have won [against Burnley] in a bad game, like somehow 1-0, the world would have said: 'OK, it is not the football they usually play but they are back on the results path.' But in the long term that would not have helped. [Thursday] can be a real help if we use it," he added.

The Burnley defeat had also ended Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League. It was the Reds' first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017, ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68. The club is currently preparing for the FA Cup fourth-round clash with Manchester United, slated to take place on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.We have taken up the mat...

Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for travelling on Republic Day

In the view of Republic Day celebration, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Sunday announced a new set of guidelines for travelling on the day. In an official release, DMRC said, Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will...

Vice President, Ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day

As the nation observes National Girl Child Day, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders extended their wishes and marked the spirit to empower Desh Ki Beti. Taking to microblogging site Twit...

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021