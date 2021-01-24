Klopp feels Liverpool can use Burnley defeat to turn things around

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that defeat against Burnley can give them the much-needed push to turn things around, saying that "sometimes you need a really low point to then change things properly". In the Premier League clash, Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley. Klopp's side has now gone five top-flight matches without a win and four without a goal.

"We lost the game [against Burnley] and it was a really low point, it is not that I thought, 'Oh, who cares?' It is not because of the series [of unbeaten league games at Anfield], which was nice as well. It was a game we lost and when I think back I cannot find a reason why we lost that game. But we lost it, with all the things that happened with the penalty, the chance we had and all these kind of things," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "It happened - and sometimes you need a really low point to then change things properly. And that is for sure what we will try and we will go for now, that is 100 per cent. If we would have won [against Burnley] in a bad game, like somehow 1-0, the world would have said: 'OK, it is not the football they usually play but they are back on the results path.' But in the long term that would not have helped. [Thursday] can be a real help if we use it," he added.

The Burnley defeat had also ended Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League. It was the Reds' first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017, ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68. The club is currently preparing for the FA Cup fourth-round clash with Manchester United, slated to take place on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)