UFC 257: Dustin Poirier stuns Conor McGregor, knocks out Irish fighter in 2nd round

Dustin Poirier on Sunday defeated Conor McGregor in the UFC 257 here at the Etihad Arena.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:24 IST
Dustin Poirier (Photo/ UFC Twitter)

Dustin Poirier on Sunday defeated Conor McGregor in the UFC 257 here at the Etihad Arena. In the lightweight fight, Poirier knocked out McGregor in the second round. The finish came at 2 minutes 32 seconds.

This was the second clash between the two as McGregor and Poirier had fought before back in 2014. At that time, McGregor had won the featherweight fight by first-round TKO at UFC 178. However, this time Poirier came with all guns blazing, throwing hard punches on McGregor in the second round, and won the bout via TKO.

It was McGregor's first fight since January 2020 when he had defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. In the Welterweight bout, Mcgregor was at his best and dominated Cerrone completely, knocking out his opponent in just 40 seconds of the first round. In the year 2018, the Irishman was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The versatile fighter, McGregor, has also stepped into the Boxing world when he fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017. However, he was knocked out by Mayweather, who had taken his winning streak to 50 after the victory. (ANI)

