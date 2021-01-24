Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Root masterclass sees England frustrate Sri Lanka in second test

Joe Root became the first England batsman to score over 150 in consecutive tests in 16 years as he tormented Sri Lanka and led his side to 339 for nine in their first innings at the close of play on day three of the second and final test in Galle. However, the tired and cramping England captain was dismissed in the final over of the day for 186, run out after clipping the ball to short leg Oshada Fernando.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:22 IST
Cricket-Root masterclass sees England frustrate Sri Lanka in second test

Joe Root became the first England batsman to score over 150 in consecutive tests in 16 years as he tormented Sri Lanka and led his side to 339 for nine in their first innings at the close of play on day three of the second and final test in Galle.

However, the tired and cramping England captain was dismissed in the final over of the day for 186, run out after clipping the ball to short leg Oshada Fernando. Root's weariness saw him struggle to get back into his crease having pushed forward after playing the stroke.

England still trail by 42 runs and will seek to wipe out the deficit with Jack Leach and James Anderson at the crease on the fourth morning, although Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been excellent with career best figures of 7-132. Root followed up his 228 in the first test to match the feat of Marcus Trescothick, who scored 194 and 151 in consecutive tests against Bangladesh in 2005.

His innings was again built around the impressive use of the sweep shot, which he has waged to take the attack to the Sri Lanka bowlers. "It was an amazing innings," Root's team mate Jos Buttler told reporters. "To back up his double hundred in the first test was a challenge both physically and mentally, and it has been a masterclass in batting against spin.

"It’s a great education for all of us, Not just the tactical and technical aspects, but also the concentration to apply himself for so long. "There were some amazing shots that show the confidence and skill level. He even played a late cut left-handed today. Everybody can learn a lot from watching Joe play spin."

EMBULDENIYA STRIKES The tourists resumed the day on 98 for two having lost their openers cheaply for the third time in as many innings in the series.

Jonny Bairstow never looked settled and fell on 28, an inside edge onto his pad off the dangerous Embuldeniya looping to Fernando at short leg. Dan Lawrence was impressive on his debut in England’s seven-wicket win in the first test but made just three as he edged Embuldeniya to Lahiru Thirimanne at slip.

At 132 for four, England were teetering, but Root and Buttler (55) put on a fifth-wicket stand of 97 before the latter tried a reverse sweep that went straight into his boot and bounced to short leg, providing a first test wicket for debutant spinner Ramesh Mendis. Sam Curran (13) was out in the final over of the afternoon session, caught at slip, before Dom Bess (32) put on a vital 81 with Root for the seventh wicket.

Bess and Mark Wood (1) were both also caught at slip by Thirimanne off Embuldeniya, the first time a Sri Lanka fielder had taken five catches in an innings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World War II drama 'Into the Darkness' bags Golden Peacock at 51st IFFI

Danish World War II drama Into The Darkness won the Golden Peacock award at the closing ceremony of the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India IFFI here.Directed by Anders Refn, the 152-minute film chronicles the complex, ...

Himachal CM, MLAs to meet on February 8-9

Himachal Pradesh MLAs meetings on Annual Budget priorities with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will take place on February 8 and 9. According to a spokesperson of the state government, a partial modification has been made in the meetings of ...

Bird flu confirmed in 12 states for crow, migratory and wild birds

The central government on Saturday informed that avian influenza or bird flu has been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds and in 12 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 24. Till January 24 outbreaks of Avian Inf...

Gopalpur-Digha highway project to boost infrastructure of coastal region: Pradhan

Union MinisterDharmendra Pradhan said here Sunday the coastal highwayproject worth Rs 7,500 that will link Gopalpur in Odisha andDigha in West Bengal will boost infrastructure and economy ofOdisha.Briefing reporters after visiting Bhitarkan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021