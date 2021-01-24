Left Menu
Liverpool 'playing well' despite bad form in Premier League, says Solskjaer

Ahead of their FA Cup clash against Liverpool, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the Reds are still a 'top team' who are 'playing well' despite their recent Premier League struggles.

Liverpool 'playing well' despite bad form in Premier League, says Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their FA Cup clash against Liverpool, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the Reds are still a 'top team' who are 'playing well' despite their recent Premier League struggles. The Merseysiders travel to Old Trafford for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie looking for a respite from a tough run of league form which has seen them pick up just three points from a possible 15, leaving the reigning champions six points behind United at the halfway point of the campaign.

"They're still playing well. I said it was the best time to meet them last week. That was of no disrespect to them, it was because it was the best time for us. We are in good form, we are in a great mode of confidence and momentum and we felt we could have won the away game. They will want to go through in the cup as well. They're a few points behind us in the league but they're still a top team," United boss told the club's official website. "We had four home games on the bounce, now we had three away games on the bounce. You have to say, winning at Burnley, winning at Fulham and drawing against Liverpool, seven points, they're decent results," he added.

United are building up momentum as the season goes on and Solskjaer said there are no new injury problems ahead of Sunday's game. "Strong, yeah. We've lost no one after the Fulham game it looks like. So everyone, more or less, is available for selection again," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

