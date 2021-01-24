The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WASHINGTON-INTERVIEW It would be a blessing if I ever open batting in Tests: Washington By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Coach Ravi Shastri's dressing room stories of grit and determination work as a tonic for young Washington Sundar, who is ready for any challenge even if it means opening the batting for India in Test matches.

SPO-CRI-LD NATARAJAN Did not expect to debut for India in Australia, says Natarajan after creating history Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) India's latest pace bowling find, T Natarajan, on Sunday said he was not sure of debuting in even one format, let alone all three and make history during the team's tour of Australia.

SPO-CRI-DUPLESSIS-BUBBLE Playing while staying in bubble not sustainable for players, feels du Plessis Karachi, Jan 24 (PTI) South African veteran Faf du Plessis reckons playing cricket while staying in a bio-secure bubble for months could soon become a ''major challenge'' for players and is not sustainable in the long run.

SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN-BAIRSTOW Hussain urges England to ''rethink'' decision to rest Bairstow London, Jan 24 (PTI) Former England captain Naseer Hussain believes the selectors have made a mistake by deciding to rest Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests of the four-match series against India, starting February 5 in Chennai.

SPO-CRI-MAXWELL I don't think I stand anywhere near to it: Maxwell on Test comeback Melbourne, Jan 24 (PTI) Acknowledging that his Test career is as good as over, Australia's flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is focused on white-ball formats, which includes three World Cups in as many years.

SPO-CRI-IND-SWANN England spinners need to be patient, Leach's accuracy key to success in India: Swann London, Jan 24 (PTI) Former off-spinner Graeme Swann wants England's tweakers to stay patient in the upcoming Test series in India and has picked Jack Leach to play a key role during the tour.

SPO-SAI-WFI SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JUNIOR Indian junior women's hockey team beats Chile senior side 2-0 Santiago (Chile), Jan 24 (PTI) The Indian women's junior hockey team extended its unbeaten run by notching up a 2-0 victory over the Chile senior side at the Prince of Wales Country Club here.

SPO-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM Gokulam Kerala seek to bounce back after defeat in last match Kalyani, Jan 24 (PTI) Desperate to improve upon their defence, Gokulam Kerala would look to bounce back from defeat in their previous match when they face NEROCA FC in an I-League match here on Monday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHURCHILL Churchill Brothers look to consolidate top spot in I-League Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Churchill Brothers would look to consolidate their position at the top of the table with a win when they face Sudeva Delhi FC in an I-League match here on Monday.

SPO-IPL-RR-SANGAKKARA Rajasthan Royals appoint Sangakkara as director of cricket New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara was on Sunday appointed as the director of cricket by Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN Pressure on Chennaiyin's misfiring attack to deliver against leaders Mumbai City Bambolim, Jan 24 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC's misfiring attack will come under severe pressure to deliver against table leaders Mumbai City FC when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.

SPO-BAD-SRIKANTH-LD TRAINING Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine period reduced Bangkok, Jan 24 (PTI) Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) got his 14-day mandatory quarantine period reduced to a week.

SPO-ILEAGUE-TRAU TRAU beat Chennai City 2-0 to grab maiden win of I-League season Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) After three back-to-back draws, Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) dished out a clinical performance to grab their first win of the I-League season, blanking Chennai City FC 2-0, here on Sunday.

SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD Hyderabad FC split points with Jamshedpur FC with goal-less draw Vasco, Jan 24 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC earned a point each after playing a goal-less draw in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE Melbourne century very special as it was crucial for series victory, says Rahane New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Taking over the team's reins after the Adelaide humiliation , Ajinkya Rahane had led from the front in the Boxing Day Test, producing a master-class hundred against Australia, and the Indian vice-captain says the century will remain special as it paved the way for the series victory.

SPO-ILEAGUE-ARROWS Defiant Indian Arrows pick up first point of I-League season Kalyani, Jan 24 (PTI) All India Football Federation’s developmental side Indian Arrows held Aizawl FC to a 1-1 draw to pick up their first points of the I-League season here on Sunday.

