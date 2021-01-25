Left Menu
Neuer scripts Bundesliga record as Bayern Munich defeat Schalke

Bayern Munich secured a thumping 4-0 win over Schalke in the Bundesliga here on Sunday.

Manuel Neuer (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich secured a thumping 4-0 win over Schalke in the Bundesliga here on Sunday. Also, Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is now the record holder for the most clean sheets in the Bundesliga. The 34-year-old had equaled former Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn's record of 196 games without conceding with a clean sheet in the 1-0 win against FC Augsburg on Thursday and picked up his 197th clean sheet with a solid performance against Schalke.

"197 clean sheets. A Bundesliga record for the ages for @Manuel_Neuer," Bayern Munich tweeted. Thomas Muller scored the opening goal of the match, putting Bayern Munich ahead in the 33rd minute. Robert Lewandowski then doubled the advantage in the 54th minute.

Muller struck again in the 88th minute, with Bayern Munich taking a 3-0 lead. David Alaba then found the back of the net in the 90th minute as the club registered a sumptuous win. With this win, Bayern Munich have consolidated their top position on the Bundesliga table as they now have 42 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed RB Leipzig. (ANI)

