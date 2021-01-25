Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia batsman Will Pucovski visits surgeon, eyes return in SA series

Australia opener Will Pucovski, who was ruled out of the fourth and final Test against India, has consulted a surgeon to keep his chances alive of playing in the Test series against South Africa.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:35 IST
Australia batsman Will Pucovski visits surgeon, eyes return in SA series
Will Pucovski (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia opener Will Pucovski, who was ruled out of the fourth and final Test against India, has consulted a surgeon to keep his chances alive of playing in the Test series against South Africa. Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the Sydney Test and has now turned to cortisone injections in order to return to the field.

Shaun Graf, Cricket Victoria's general manager of cricket, on Monday said Pucovski paid a visit to a leading surgeon as he wants to be fully fit ahead of the South Africa series. "He is having another injection to see if that settles the injury. If not, they may have to do some kind of exploratory surgery to see how damaged it is," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Graf as saying.

"Everyone is pretty hopeful his shoulder is okay and he will be available for that tour. You can certainly get by with that, especially if you are not a bowler but, long-term, there may be further issues, if you dive, it could slightly displace it again. They are taking a cautious approach," he added. In place of Pucovski, Marcus Harris played along with David Warner in the fourth Test. He scored 5 and 38 in the two innings as Australia tasted defeat for the first time at The Gabba in 32 years and two months.

Graf said looking at how Australia played against India in the series decider, they will be hoping to include Pucovski in the Test squad. "What they are looking to do is give him a cortisone [injection], if that settles the injury. With a bit of luck he will be able to get through and manage it through the South Africa tour -- if selected," Graf said.

"He is a rare commodity now -- especially with the way the Australians finished off their series -- I would think they would want him in that tour," he added. India beat Australia in their own den in the fourth and final Test to seal the series 2-1. India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Conte not planning on resigning to form new govt -govt source

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is not planning on resigning with a view to forming a new government, a senior government source said on Monday.Earlier, several Italian newspapers reported that Conte was set to hand in his resignation...

Continued strict control measures needed to reduce new COVID-19 strains, scientists say

While governments are negotiating a precarious balance between saving the economy and preventing COVID-19 fatalities, continued use of strict control measures should be adopted to reduce the evolution and spread of new COVID-19 variants, ac...

Growing risk appetite, weekend vaccine rollout push support sterling

Sterling strengthened on Monday as investors returned to risk assets on hopes for more stimulus in the United States, while Britains COVID-19 vaccine rollout push over the weekend also offered support to the pound.Optimism about a 1.9 trill...

Thailand says COVID-19 vaccinations to start next month

Thailand said on Monday it would start its coronavirus inoculation programme next month by administering 50,000 doses of AstraZenecas vaccine to high-risk groups, as it faces accusations of being too slow to secure vaccines. We will start w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021