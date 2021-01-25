England 46-1 at tea, chasing 164 to sweep Sri Lanka series

Left Menu
England was on course for a series sweep against Sri Lanka after reaching 46 for one at tea Monday chasing a victory target of 164.England lost Zak Crawley early in the run chase for 13 but Dom Sibley 14 and Jonny Bairstow 17 rode their luck during a 29-run stand to navigate the end of the middle session on day four.

PTI | Galle | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:35 IST
England was on course for a series sweep against Sri Lanka after reaching 46 for one at tea Monday chasing a victory target of 164.

England lost Zak Crawley early in the run chase for 13 but Dom Sibley (14) and Jonny Bairstow (17) rode their luck during a 29-run stand to navigate the end of the middle session on day four. England has won its last five tests matches in Sri Lanka.

After losing the series opener by seven wickets, Sri Lanka had gained the upper hand in the second test and taken a 37-run first-innings lead.

But some erratic batting in the morning session on day four swung the match back dramatically in England's favor.

Sri Lanka collapsed to 67-6 at lunch and was in danger of being bowled out for its lowest total against England - 81 made at Sinhalese Sports Club in 2001 being the lowest. But tail-ender Lasith Embuldeniya played a rearguard cameo after the interval, showing real intent with the bat and lifting the total into triple figures with a six.

Embuldeniya, who took seven wickets in England's first innings, smashed 40 off 42 balls with six fours and the six for a career-high test score.

His 48-run stand for the ninth wicket with Suranga Lakmal was the best partnership of Sri Lanka's innings.

England captain Joe Root continued his impressive run of performances in Galle, this time with the ball. The leading scorer in the series with 415 runs, Root brought himself on from the City End as Sri Lanka's lower-order rallied and made the breakthrough when Embuldeniya was caught at slip by Bairstow. He bowled Asitha Fernando with his next delivery and will be on a hat-trick when he next bowls in a test for England. His team is heading to India next week for a four-test series.

England's spinners had failed to take a wicket in the first innings but all 10 wickets fell to spinners in the second, with Jack Leach (4-59) and Dom Bess (4-49) taking four wickets each.

They bowled 29 overs unchanged and left Sri Lanka's innings in tatters.

