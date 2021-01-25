Left Menu
Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Monday: "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:43 IST
Soccer-Reaction to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard
Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Monday:

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers" - Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. "Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn" - Former England striker Gary Lineker commenting on reports Lampard would be sacked.

"It took him a little bit too long to get his team playing the way he wanted it, and I think the price tag he had on it really was one of the crucial decisions for the club." - Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot. "Absolutely staggering decision from Chelsea to sack Frank Lampard. Where do you begin? Against the odds made top 4 last season and qualified impressively to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. Bought some good players who will settle in given time. Madness." - former England striker Michael Owen.

"I think the minute that the club spent the money that they did in the summer, and brought the players in that they brought in, it was always going to bring a lot more expectation and we know what happens at Chelsea with expectation." - Former England defender Gary Neville. "It saddens me. I thought he did an excellent job last season. I was rather hoping that the idol of the fans and Chelsea legend that he is, he'd get a longer shot than 18 months." - Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

"People talk about projects and ideas. They don't exist. You have to win or you will be replaced. I am not judging Chelsea's decision. I respect their decision. But our world is to win as much as possible." - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. "It's part of the business." - Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.

