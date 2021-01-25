Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Minozzi absence confirmed as Smith names Italy Six Nations squad

Brex and Benetton team-mates Tommaso Allan, Callum Braley, Marco Riccioni and Federico Ruzza will join up with the squad on Sunday, allowing them to feature in their club’s Pro 14 clash with Munster on Jan. 30. Italy open their Six Nations campaign at home to France on Saturday Feb. 6, before facing England at Twickenham on Feb. 13.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:02 IST
Rugby-Minozzi absence confirmed as Smith names Italy Six Nations squad

Italy head coach Franco Smith has named a 32-man squad for the Six Nations, but will be without star full-back Matteo Minozzi after the Wasps player opted out of the tournament. Minozzi, who has scored 11 tries in 22 caps for his country, wrote on social media that he was "physically and mentally tired, too much so to live in a bubble for another two months".

Smith has called up four uncapped players: prop Daniele Rimpelli and hooker Marco Manfredi of Zebre, Mogliano Rugby second row Riccardo Favretto and Benetton centre Juan Ignacio Brex. Brex and Benetton team-mates Tommaso Allan, Callum Braley, Marco Riccioni and Federico Ruzza will join up with the squad on Sunday, allowing them to feature in their club's Pro 14 clash with Munster on Jan. 30.

Italy open their Six Nations campaign at home to France on Saturday Feb. 6, before facing England at Twickenham on Feb. 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in Europe, angering some crash relatives

Europe is set to lift a 22-month flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX this week after reviewing submissions by industry experts and whistleblowers, angering relatives of some of the 346 crash victims, who say the move is premature.A green light...

Rajnath Singh launches trailer of 'Fauji Calling' film

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched the trailer of the film Fauji Calling, an upcoming Hindi film showing the life of a family who is trying to come to terms with the loss of a family member in a war. Defence Minister launched...

Army chopper crash-lands in J&K's Kathua, 2 pilots injured: Officials

An advanced light helicopter ALH Dhruv of the Indian Army made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district on Monday, resulting in injuries to two pilots, officials said.The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to ...

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021