Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies

Bangladesh completed a clean sweep of the West Indies by securing a 120-run victory Monday in the third and final One-Day cricket International.Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh post 297-6 after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.The West Indies, however, were bowled out for 177 in 44.2 overs, with Bangladeshs bowlers denying them any significant partnerships.The hunger that the boys showed, coming back into international cricket after such a long time, was appreciable, Tamim said.

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:35 IST
Bangladesh completes clean sweep of West Indies

Bangladesh completed a clean sweep of the West Indies by securing a 120-run victory Monday in the third and final One-Day cricket International.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah all hit half-centuries to help Bangladesh post 297-6 after West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The West Indies, however, were bowled out for 177 in 44.2 overs, with Bangladesh’s bowlers denying them any significant partnerships.

''The hunger that the boys showed, coming back into international cricket after such a long time, was appreciable,'' Tamim said. ''But we wanted a hundred from our top five, and today was an opportunity. We couldn’t get that.'' Tamim scored 64 from 80 balls at the top of the order to establish the innings while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah paced the innings toward the end. All three scored 64.

Shakib hit a patient 51, his first half century since returning to cricket following a suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report corrupt approaches.

Bangladesh lost Liton Das without scoring in the first over before Nazmul Hossain was trapped lbw by Kyle Mayers for 20, leaving Bangladesh at 38-2 in ninth over.

A 93-run third-wicket stand between Tamim and Shakib steadied the innings.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph broke the partnership, dismissing Tamim, and then Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim shared 72 off 58 balls for the fifth wicket to keep the scoring rate up.

Joseph and Reifier took two wickets each.

''I think our performance has been under par,'' West Indies coach Phil Simmons said. ''We limited them under 300 on this wicket, which is good. Our batting has been poor throughout the series.'' Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman denied West Indies a fluent start in its pursuit of a stiff chase. He broke through with the wicket of Kjorn Ottley before removing Sunil Ambris (13) for the third time in a row in the series.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and Saifuddin then ripped through the middle order, reducing the visitors to 93-5.

Rovman Powell counter-attacked and hit 47 off 49 balls with two fours and two sixes to be the team’s top-scorer.

Saifuddin returned 3-51 while fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh won the first two matches by six wickets and seven wickets, respectively.

The two teams will play a two-match Test series, starting February 3. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience' -White House spokeswoman

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Were starting from an approach of patience as it rela...

Former SAfrican president to lead Nelson Mandela Foundation amid probe against top officials

Former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe has been appointed to head an interim leadership structure at the Nelson Mandela Foundation amid probe into allegations of impropriety against the organisations top officials.In a letter from...

Five prestigious J&K awards go to health department for meritorious public services

Five of the 14 awards of the Jammu and Kashmir government for meritorious service has gone to the health department for its exemplary work done to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.The department led by Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo has bee...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021