Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tom Brady’s parents had coronavirus; father was hospitalized

The father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said both he and his wife contracted the coronavirus earlier this year, forcing Tom Brady Sr. to be hospitalized for three weeks. Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN Radio on Monday that he and his wife, Galynn, were "sick as a dog." The couple, both 76, missed the first two games of the younger Brady's debut in Tampa, the first time they've ever missed a game. WHO, asked about COVID-19 shots for Olympic athletes, says health workers are top priority

The World Health Organization is providing risk management advice to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese authorities regarding the holding of the Tokyo Olympics, but the top priority is vaccinating health workers worldwide against COVID-19, its top emergency expert said on Monday. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is sticking to his government's commitment to host the Summer Games, with officials last week dismissing a report in Britain's Times newspaper that said Tokyo had abandoned hope of holding the event this year. Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship, which until two weeks ago was due to be played at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey, will now he held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the PGA of America said on Monday. The event needed a new home after the PGA of America decided to move it from Trump National Golf Club after Trump exhorted thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his presidential election defeat by Joe Biden. NHL roundup: Scott Wedgewood, Devils shut out Islanders

Scott Wedgewood stopped all 28 shots he faced in his first NHL shutout in more than three years Sunday night, and the New Jersey Devils scored twice late in the first period of a 2-0 win over the visiting New York Islanders in Newark, N.J. Wedgewood's gem came in just his second NHL start since February 2018. He made an emergency start and took the loss against the Islanders on Thursday, when starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on the NHL's COVID Protocol list about two hours before faceoff. Bruce Arians: Playing home Super Bowl 'huge advantage'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team in 55 years to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium on Feb. 7. "It's a huge advantage," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on February 2

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open. The top two men's players will be joined by world number three Dominic Thiem and Russian No. 4 Daniil Medvedev on the opening day of the tournament at Melbourne Park, which will also host the year's first Grand Slam from Feb. 8-21. League nears Super Bowl finish line amid COVID-19 pandemic

It took multiple schedule changes and revisions to health and safety protocols but the finish line is finally in sight with the NFL now one championship game away from closing out a full season played against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Feb. 7 Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, is all that stands in the path of the NFL becoming the first major North American professional sports league to play a complete and uninterrupted season since the novel coronavirus outbreak. Lakers look to add to perfect road mark at Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the NBA, they're unbeaten on the road, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing at a peak level, but coach Frank Vogel still sees room for improvement heading into their game on Monday night at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Los Angeles improved their road record to 9-0 by winning the first two games of their seven-game road trip. They Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 on Thursday, and the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Saturday. NBA roundup: Clippers roll on to 7th straight win

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers earned their seventh consecutive victory with a 108-100 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Serge Ibaka contributed 17 points and six rebounds for the Clippers, who defeated the Thunder for the second time in three days. Chiefs' Mahomes and Buccaneers' Brady set for Super Bowl clash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have something going for them no other team has had in 54 previous Super Bowls, home field advantage when they take on defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game on Feb. 7. Long before quarterback Tom Brady chose this season to leave the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay had been selected as host city for Super Bowl LV but the future Hall of Famer ensured he would own another line in the history books after leading his team to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC title game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)