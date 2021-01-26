Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska appeal before Australian Open

"The CAS arbitration has commenced and the parties have agreed to an expedited procedure in order to enable a sole arbitrator to issue a final decision by Feb. 3," the CAS said in a statement. Yastremska, who travelled to Melbourne and is currently in quarantine, had denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of a "contamination event".

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:43 IST
Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska appeal before Australian Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken about her participation at next month's Australian Open. Ukraine's Yastremska was suspended earlier this month after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had denied Yastremska's application to have the suspension lifted even as the world No 29 was preparing to compete in the year's first Grand Slam, which begins on Feb. 8 in Melbourne. "The CAS arbitration has commenced and the parties have agreed to an expedited procedure in order to enable a sole arbitrator to issue a final decision by Feb. 3," the CAS said in a statement.

Yastremska, who travelled to Melbourne and is currently in quarantine, had denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of a "contamination event".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. says still concerns about Yemen trade despite U.S. allowing Houthi deals

The United Nations is still hearing concerns that companies are planning to cancel or suspend business with Yemen despite a U.S. decision to allow all transactions with the Houthi movement given this move does not resolve underlying uncerta...

UK passes 100,000 COVID deaths, with many more to come

The death toll in Britain from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 people on Tuesday as the government battled to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay. Many more deaths would follow before a vaccination pr...

Slovakia's nationwide screening finds 1.18% have coronavirus

Slovakias nationwide screening programme found 1.18 of those tested over the past week had the coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.The central European country has seen a dip in infections from peaks around the turn of ...

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.Unfortunately were going to see quite a lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021