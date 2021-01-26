Left Menu
Race walker Reshma Patel shatters national U-20 record

Khodke clocked a better time than the national U-20 record with 13.80 seconds in the heats but the wind of 3.3m/s meant that J Surendhar's mark of 13.92 seconds (Bengaluru, 2010) stood. Madhya Pradesh's Ikram Ali Khan fouled three of his six throws but his best effort of 55.07m earned him gold in the discus throw.

Uttarakhand athlete Reshma Patel marked her 10000m race walk debut with a national U-20 record en route to winning a gold medal to showcase her talent here on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old Patel clocked 48 minutes 25.90 seconds in the event on the second day of the National Federation Cup Junior U-20 Athletics Championships at the TT Nagar Stadium here.

She improved upon Priyanka Goswami's earlier national record time of 49:16.51 set in 2014.

Tamil Nadu's national U-20 champion Jeswin Aldrin recorded a personal best of 7.51m with his opening effort to win long jump gold. Bhupendra Singh (Haryana) was second with 7.44m.

Kolhapur athlete Vikas Anand Khodke broke the meet record in the 110m hurdles, clocking 14.00 seconds in the final, winning by two-hundredths of a second from Usaid Khan of Uttar Pradesh. Khodke clocked a better time than the national U-20 record with 13.80 seconds in the heats but the wind of 3.3m/s meant that J Surendhar’s mark of 13.92 seconds (Bengaluru, 2010) stood.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ikram Ali Khan fouled three of his six throws but his best effort of 55.07m earned him gold in the discus throw.

