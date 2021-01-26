Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

*He returned to Augsburg and transitioned into management as he took charge of their reserve team for the 2007-08 season. *Tuchel's time as coach of Augsburg II impressed several German top-flight clubs, and he went on to take charge of Mainz 05 in 2009, replacing Juergen Klopp.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:57 IST
FACTBOX-New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Factbox on German Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed manager of Premier League club Chelsea on Tuesday: Born: Aug. 29, 1973 in Krumbach, Germany.

PLAYING CAREER *Tuchel had his first taste of football as a teenager at his local club TSV Krumbach, before moving to FC Augsburg academy at the age of 15.

*He never appeared for the Augsburg senior side but took his opportunity to play in the German second division for Stuttgarter Kickers in 1992. *After making eight league appearances for Kickers, Tuchel went on to join fourth-tier SSV Ulm.

*Tuchel made 69 league appearances for Ulm as a central defender before he was forced to retire in 1998, at the age of 25, as a result of a chronic knee cartilage injury. COACHING CAREER

*Tuchel began his coaching career with a youth team role at VfB Stuttgart in 2000, working with future Germany internationals such as Mario Gomez and Holger Badstuber. *He returned to Augsburg and transitioned into management as he took charge of their reserve team for the 2007-08 season.

*Tuchel's time as coach of Augsburg II impressed several German top-flight clubs, and he went on to take charge of Mainz 05 in 2009, replacing Juergen Klopp. *He guided Mainz to Bundesliga stability during his five-year stint at the club, gaining plaudits for his high-octane, attacking style of play.

*Tuchel took over from Klopp for the second time in a row when he became Borussia Dortmund coach in April 2015. *He won his first major honour as a coach when he guided Dortmund to a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final in May 2017.

*Despite the victory, Tuchel was sacked by Dortmund three days later. *Tuchel joined Paris St Germain in 2018 on a two-year contract, replacing Unai Emery.

*He won two Ligue 1 titles, including a domestic quadruple in his second season, and guided the club to their first Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. *Tuchel was sacked by PSG on Christmas Eve last year, despite the club finishing top of their Champions League group and sitting third in the Ligue 1 table.

*Named Chelsea's new manager on Tuesday on an initial 18-month contract following the dismissal of Frank Lampard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote

Hundreds of Tunisians protested out outside their countrys heavily guarded parliament Tuesday as lawmakers prepared to vote on a new government, after a week of youth protests and riots over poverty and a lack of jobs that left one young de...

Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

Israels military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding hes ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran dur...

Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts

Twitter Inc on Tuesday opened free access to its new application programming interface API software for academic researchers, enabling them to study public conversations on its platform, but is not providing data from suspended accounts as ...

BRIEF-Comcast's Peacock Says Hit Comedy 'Modern Family' Coming To Hulu And Peacock

Comcast Corp COMCASTS PEACOCK SAYS HIT COMEDY MODERN FAMILY COMING TO HULU AND PEACOCK PEACOCK SAYS LONG-RUNNING HIT COMEDY SERIES MODERN FAMILY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO HULU AND PEACOCK SUBSCRIBERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3 Source text httpsbit.ly3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021