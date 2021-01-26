FACTBOX-New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Factbox on German Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed manager of Premier League club Chelsea on Tuesday: Born: Aug. 29, 1973 in Krumbach, Germany.

PLAYING CAREER *Tuchel had his first taste of football as a teenager at his local club TSV Krumbach, before moving to FC Augsburg academy at the age of 15.

*He never appeared for the Augsburg senior side but took his opportunity to play in the German second division for Stuttgarter Kickers in 1992. *After making eight league appearances for Kickers, Tuchel went on to join fourth-tier SSV Ulm.

*Tuchel made 69 league appearances for Ulm as a central defender before he was forced to retire in 1998, at the age of 25, as a result of a chronic knee cartilage injury. COACHING CAREER

*Tuchel began his coaching career with a youth team role at VfB Stuttgart in 2000, working with future Germany internationals such as Mario Gomez and Holger Badstuber. *He returned to Augsburg and transitioned into management as he took charge of their reserve team for the 2007-08 season.

*Tuchel's time as coach of Augsburg II impressed several German top-flight clubs, and he went on to take charge of Mainz 05 in 2009, replacing Juergen Klopp. *He guided Mainz to Bundesliga stability during his five-year stint at the club, gaining plaudits for his high-octane, attacking style of play.

*Tuchel took over from Klopp for the second time in a row when he became Borussia Dortmund coach in April 2015. *He won his first major honour as a coach when he guided Dortmund to a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final in May 2017.

*Despite the victory, Tuchel was sacked by Dortmund three days later. *Tuchel joined Paris St Germain in 2018 on a two-year contract, replacing Unai Emery.

*He won two Ligue 1 titles, including a domestic quadruple in his second season, and guided the club to their first Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. *Tuchel was sacked by PSG on Christmas Eve last year, despite the club finishing top of their Champions League group and sitting third in the Ligue 1 table.

*Named Chelsea's new manager on Tuesday on an initial 18-month contract following the dismissal of Frank Lampard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)