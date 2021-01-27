Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Florida offers to replace Tokyo as Olympics host - state official

Florida's chief financial officer has asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider relocating the 2021 Games to the Sunshine State amid speculation that Tokyo organisers may back out as hosts due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. Tokyo organisers have vowed to press ahead with the re-scheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the novel coronavirus, but Florida's Jimmy Patronis has offered an alternative option. Reports: Phillies, J.T. Realmuto agree to five-year, $115.5M deal

The Philadelphia Phillies and catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed to a record-setting five-year, $115.5 million deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Once signed, the contract will be the largest ever in terms of annual average value for a catcher at $23.1 million. Joe Mauer earned $23 million a year on average on his eight-year, $184 million deal that ended in 2018 with the Minnesota Twins. Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. (quad) to miss at least 4 weeks

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. will miss at least four weeks because of a severe contusion on his right quadriceps, the team announced Tuesday. An MRI confirmed the extent of the injury for Carter Jr., who will be re-evaluated next month. The 21-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 14 games during his third season with the Bulls. NBA: Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

Fans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles, honored the basketball legend on Tuesday in a city where the memory of his death is still fresh. The death of Bryant, who won five championships in his 20 seasons with the Lakers, stunned the sports world and led to an outpouring of emotion in the city, where the pain of his loss is matched only by the legacy he left behind. Mo Farah confident Tokyo Games will go ahead

Britain's multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah said the more people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the greater the chance that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule. Farah, who won gold at the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, added he expected the July-August Games, postponed from last year, to take place. Maple Leafs G Jack Campbell out 'weeks' with leg injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell is expected to be sidelined for "weeks" with a leg injury, coach Sheldon Keefe announced Tuesday. Campbell, 29, sustained the injury during Toronto's 3-2 win over the host Calgary Flames on Sunday. He was able to finish the game, improving to 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage. Mets offer Trevor Bauer massive deal: report

The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported. The annual average salary in the team's offer to the National League Cy Young winner in 2020 would be near what the New York Yankees pay right-hander Gerrit Cole, but the deal would be shorter in length, the report said. Some athletes will resist COVID-19 vaccination, says USOPC medical chief

There may be only a one in a billion chance of failing a doping test due to the COVID-19 vaccine, but some athletes will still resist inoculation, scientists from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Tuesday. While WADA's director of sciences and international partnerships Olivier Rabin said the chances of the vaccine leading to a possible doping test failure were so vanishingly small as to be almost non-existent, USOPC medical chief Jon Finnoff said take-up would still not be universal. Reports: Indians agree to re-sign 2B Cesar Hernandez

The Cleveland Indians have agreed to bring back second baseman Cesar Hernandez on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The deal, worth a reported $5 million with a club option for 2022, is pending a physical. Hernandez signed a one-year deal worth $6.25 million last year. NFL: Washington hire King as league's first Black woman assistant coach

The Washington Football Team promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach on Tuesday, making her the NFL's first full time Black female coach. King, who was an intern under Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan during the 2020 season, is the second female assistant coach in the NFL after Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

