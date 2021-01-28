Left Menu

Pak vs SA: No words to describe Fawad's commitment, dedication, says Wahab Riaz

Fawad Alam rescued Pakistan in the first Test against South Africa with a fighting ton, and pacer Wahab Riaz fell short of words to describe the commitment and determination of the batsman who was recalled to the squad after 11 years.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:41 IST
Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam (Photo/Pakistan Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Fawad Alam rescued Pakistan in the first Test against South Africa with a fighting ton, and pacer Wahab Riaz fell short of words to describe the commitment and determination of the batsman who was recalled to the squad after 11 years. Fawad and Faheem Ashraf played knocks of 109 and 64 respectively on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa as Pakistan gained firm control on proceedings.

Wahab praised Fawad for a great knock and said the hunger to wear the star on his chest is the main reason behind the batsman's comeback. "Another absolutely great knock by @iamfawadalam25 No words to describe his commitment, dedication, determination and hunger to wear that star on his chest. This is the result of his consistent performance and hard work of 10 years at domestic. Way to go Fawad," Wahab tweeted.

At stumps on day two, Pakistan's score read 308/8 with Hasan Ali (11*) and Nauman Ali (6*) still at the crease. The hosts have extended their lead to 88 over the Proteas with two wickets in the bag. Last year in August, Fawad made a Test return after a decade and eight months as he was included in the playing eleven for the second match against England.

Prior to this, Fawad had featured in a Test match against New Zealand at Dunedin for Pakistan back in November 2009. He made his Test debut in July 2009 He had also become the second Pakistan cricketer to make a Test return after waiting for at least a decade after Younis Ahmed, who played 17 years after his previous Test in 1987. (ANI)

