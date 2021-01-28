Left Menu

ISL 7: Coyle feels goalless draw against Kerala Blasters is 'fair result'

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said his team's draw against Kerala Blasters was a "fair result" while admitting that the second half of the game was "pretty even".

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 28-01-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 09:34 IST
ISL 7: Coyle feels goalless draw against Kerala Blasters is 'fair result'
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo/ ISL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said his team's draw against Kerala Blasters was a "fair result" while admitting that the second half of the game was "pretty even". Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a 0-0 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday. The Blasters created many chances and even hit the woodwork thrice but were unable to break the deadlock.

"A draw was a fair result. When you analyze the match, in the first 30 minutes we were very comfortable. In the 15 minutes prior to halftime, I think Kerala did very well. They had a couple of opportunities and hit the woodwork. The second half was pretty even. Both teams had opportunities," Coyle said after the match. Coyle's main attacking threat Nerijus Valskis has only scored two goals in their last five matches, but his head coach backed the Lithuanian.

"Nerijus has played almost every minute this season. He had a shot on target from 25 yards and made the goalkeeper make a great save. It's not possible to score in every match, even if you are a top striker. He still brings a lot to the team," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extradited teacher appears in Australia court on sex charges

A former teacher extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle appeared in an Australian court Thursday to face child sex abuse charges.Israeli authorities extradited Malka Leifer this week after a long legal process that strained re...

UNHCR alarmed at increasing pushbacks of asylum at Europe’s borders

Alarmed at the increasing frequency of expulsions and pushbacks of refugees and asylum-seekers at Europes land and sea borders, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for states to investigate and halt these practices.UNHCR has received a...

Joel Fry joins Sarah Snook in 'Persuasion' film adaptation

Actor Joel Fry, best known for his work on Yesterday and Game of Thrones, is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austens Persuasion alongside Sarah Snook.The Searchlight Pictures project, being directed by Mahalia Belo, is a new ...

Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hits west Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck west Delhi on Thursday morning, said National Centre for Seismology NCS.As per NCS, the tremors were felt around 917 am at a depth of 15 kilometres.Earthquake of Magni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021