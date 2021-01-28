I can help with some goals or assists: Curtis Jones

Ahead of the clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones said that he is all set to help his side with "some goals or assists" and turn the tide after a difficult run of form. Jones and his teammates head to Tottenham, hoping to end a five-game sequence without a win in the Premier League.

"Everybody knows me that I'm a confident lad, I like to have the ball, I like to try to make things happen. As everyone is saying, it's a difficult period at the minute so any time that I'm called upon I'll always try to take my chance. I'll just see how things go," Jones told the club's official website. "But as I said, as soon as I'm called upon I'll go in there and put in a shift and hopefully I can help with some goals or assists," he added.

Liverpool and Spurs met at Anfield prior to Christmas, with Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute header earning the hosts a 2-1 victory. Looking ahead to this latest encounter, Jones said: "We know that it's a difficult game, a tough side to play against, especially at their ground it will be hard. We beat them in the last game, so we know they'll be trying to get their revenge on us. So it's the same as always: go there, give 100 per cent and try to come away with the three points."

Liverpool are at the fifth spot with 34 points and will take on sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. (ANI)

