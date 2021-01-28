Pak vs SA: I can work on my batting little more, says Rabada

Left Menu

South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada on Thursday said that he can work on his batting a little more in order to contribute lower down the order for his side on a consistent basis.

28-01-2021
Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada on Thursday said that he can work on his batting a little more in order to contribute lower down the order for his side on a consistent basis. South Africa batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen showed grit and determination to hit 74 and 64 respectively, but the three wickets in the final half-hour gave Pakistan the edge on day three of the first Test at the National Stadium on Thursday. At stumps on day three, Proteas' score read 187/4 and the side has a lead of 29 runs. Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock were unbeaten on 2 and 0 respectively.

"I just try and see what I can do for the team in a particular situation, that is going to require me to work on my batting, especially in Test cricket, runs down the order are actually golden, whatever chance I get to take the team to a position, I will be willing to take that challenge with both hands. Perhaps, I can work on my batting a little more," said Rabada during a virtual press conference on Thursday. Speaking about Markram's 74-run knock, Rabada said: "His (Markram) innings today was extremely important, his partnership with Rassie got us back into the game and it gave us a chance. He is a maginificent player. He has really applied himself well and he wants to contribute. Markram has gone through some challenges just like we all do as cricketers."

Rabada on Thursday not only became the eighth South African to scalp 200 Test wickets, but also became the third-fastest Proteas bowler to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game. The right-handed bowler achieved the feat on day three of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan here at the National Stadium in Karachi. Dale Steyn is the fastest South African to reach the milestone while pacer Allan Donald is the second-quickest Proteas to scalp 200 Test wickets.

"It's a massive feat to be included in list of such names. When you start, you do not wish or you do not ever think that you are going to be in such a list. All you want to do is to be the best you can," said Rabada. "I just think it is all hard work and spending a lot of time on your craft, it has not all been easy. It is a constant reptition of hours and hours of work, it is about being relentless with that, it is about seeing how much better you can get," he added. (ANI)

