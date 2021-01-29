Left Menu

World Tour Finals: Sindhu finishes campaign with win over Pornpawee

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu returned to form in her final clash of the World Tour Finals as she outclassed Thailand's Chochuwong Pornpawee here on Friday. But it was too late in the day as she cannot progress in the tournament after losing her first two matches.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:02 IST
World Tour Finals: Sindhu finishes campaign with win over Pornpawee
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu returned to form in her final clash of the World Tour Finals as she outclassed Thailand's Chochuwong Pornpawee here on Friday. But it was too late in the day as she cannot progress in the tournament after losing her first two matches. Having faced two successive defeats in the tournament, Sindhu won the third match 21-18, 21-13 in 42 minutes.

In the first game, the Olympic silver medallist faced a tough fight from the local player as both the players sweat it out for each point, but it was Sindhu who had the upper hand in the game. Sindhu didn't give any margin to her opponent in the second game and won the match in straight games (21-18, 21-15).

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out after losing his third match of the tournament to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long. Angus defeated Srikanth 21-12, 18-21, 19-21 in the thrilling match which lasted for 65 minutes. The Indian shuttler scummed to the defeat in a similar fashion as he did in his first two games. Srikanth won the opening set but lost the last two in a draining three-game tie to bow out of the tournament.On Thursday, Sindhu suffered an 18-21, 13-21 defeat at the hands of Ratchanok Intanon in her second group-stage match.

In her first group-stage match, Sindhu was beaten by Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying 19-21, 21-12, 21-17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man dies after COVID shot, CMO says death due to heart ailment

In the second such case in Uttar Pradesh, a 55-year-old man died hours after being administered the coronavirus vaccine in Umaria township of the district here, though the Chief Ministers Office on Friday attributed it to a heart ailment ci...

Farmers' demands should not be ignored: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister JayantPatil on Friday said while no one is defending the violenceduring the farmers January 26 tractor parade in Delhi, thedemands of cultivators also should not be ignored.Speaking to reporters here, the NCPs state uni...

India avoided 37 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1 lakh deaths due to its response strategy: CEA K Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor Dr K Subramanian on Friday said Indias COVID-19 response strategy helped the country to prevent 37 lakh cases and 1 lakh deaths. Addressing a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, Subramanian said Indias COVID-...

World Tour Finals: Sindhu ends with win, Srikanth exits with defeat

Already out of contention for the knockouts, World champion P V Sindhu ended her campaign with a consolation win at the BWF World Tour Finals but Kidambi Srikanth had a disappointing finish after yet another close defeat, here on Friday.Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021