Oman Open golf tournament postponed due to virus

PTI | Muscat | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:00 IST
The Oman Open scheduled for March 4-7 on the European Tour has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first event of the 2021 golf season lost to the pandemic.

The tour says the decision was made ''following an announcement by the Omani government that all gatherings, international functions and sporting events are to be stopped in the country with immediate effect.'' The tour says organisers are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament but ''there are no definitive plans at this stage.'' AP SSCSSC

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

