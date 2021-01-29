Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League, WSL to trial concussion substitutes from Feb. 6

The trial will allow an additional concussion replacement, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made. The new protocol will also come into force in the FA Cup from the fifth round, which will be played from Feb. 9-11, and will be used in the Women's Championship from Feb. 6.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:08 IST
The Premier League and Women's Super League will introduce concussion substitutions trials from Feb. 6, England's Football Association said on Friday. The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead for trials of additional "concussion subs".

Under the protocols teams will be allowed a maximum of two concussion substitutes each per game in cases of head injury. The trial will allow an additional concussion replacement, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made.

The new protocol will also come into force in the FA Cup from the fifth round, which will be played from Feb. 9-11, and will be used in the Women's Championship from Feb. 6. "The trial is a result of the IFAB's consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion," a joint statement from the FA and Premier League read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

