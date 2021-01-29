Pakistan to name T20I squad for SA series on Sunday
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday informed that chief selector Muhammad Wasim will name the Pakistan squad for the T20I series against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on January 31.ANI | Lahore | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:30 IST
The two sides will feature in a three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium February on 11, 13 and 14. This will be the first time the two sides will be in action in the shortest format of the game on Pakistan soil.Currently, both teams are playing a two-match Test series. Earlier in the day, Nauman Ali made a memorable debut for Pakistan as he picked seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, to power his side to a seven-wicket win over South Africa on day four at the National Stadium.
With this win, Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Chasing the target of 88, Pakistan openers Imran Butt and Abid Ali avoided risky shots as the team was not chasing a huge target. However, Anrich Nortje came out all guns blazing in the eighth over, removing both Abid (10) and Butt (12).Azhar Ali and skipper Babar Azam then joined hands in the middle. Both played brilliantly, scoring regular boundaries but with the team just two runs away, Keshav Maharaj dismissed Babar (30) in the 23rd over. Fawad Alam then came out and hit a boundary to take Pakistan over the line. (ANI)
