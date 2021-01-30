Left Menu

Shubhankar stays in Top-20 at Dubai Desert Classic

On Saturday, Casey entered the Emirates Golf Club three shots off the lead but matched the lowest round of the week to get to 15 under and lead by one from Scotlands Robert MacIntyre.Sharma said, I started well, but I missed two simple up-and-downs and all three days I have done that.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:07 IST
Shubhankar stays in Top-20 at Dubai Desert Classic
Sharma, who started the day in tied 12th place, had three birdies and as many bogeys. Image Credit: Twitter (@Shubhankar Sharma)

India's Shubhankar Sharma continued to stay in Top-20 despite a modest even par 72 in the third round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf here on Saturday.

Sharma, who started the day in tied 12th place, had three birdies and as many bogeys.

Paul Casey produced a stunning birdie-eagle finish in a bogey-free round of 64 to take a one-shot lead into the final day. On Saturday, Casey entered the Emirates Golf Club three shots off the lead but matched the lowest round of the week to get to 15 under and lead by one from Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

Sharma said, ''I started well, but I missed two simple up-and-downs and all three days I have done that. I have missed some easy up-and-downs and dropped shots. ''(On the third) obviously, it was a tough lie in the rough but I should have had a better chip from there and then obviously that 3-putt was just unacceptable. That did break the momentum.'' ''I still think I played decent on the front nine and gave myself opportunities and was par for front nine. I should have played better on back nine.'' On the tenth, he had a good tee shot but did not have a great second shot. Still, he hit a great chip and got to eight feet.

Gaganjeet Bhullar had earlier missed the halfway cut.

South African Brandon Stone was at 13 under, three shots clear of 2017 champion Sergio Garcia and Englishman Laurie Canter.

A win for Casey would take his European Tour tally of victories to 15, matching the total of Ryder Cup captains Thomas Bjørn and Padraig Harrington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM says govt proposal to protesters stands; Stir against agri laws regains momentum after Tikait mobilises support from western UP

The agitation against the farm laws appeared to regain momentum on Saturday after rallying support from the agricultural community of the crucial western Uttar Pradesh region, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his governmen...

Padma Shri Guru Rewben Mashangva promotes ethnic Tangkul Naga folklore through songs

Guru Rewben Mashangva, a folk singer from Manipur is among the 102 people who have been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind this year. Often referred to as the King of Naga folk-blues, the 60-year-old sin...

Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC play out goal-less draw

Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala showed the intent but could not make the most of their opportunities, settling for a goalless draw in their I-League fixture here on Saturday.With the draw, Gokulam Kerala FC finds themselves with seven po...

Repeal farm laws, resolve issue through talks, says CPI

Hyderabad, Jan 30 PTI CPI on Saturday said the NDAgovernment repealing the three new farm laws, as is beingsought by the protesting farmers, is the only way forward anddemanded that the government resolve the issue through talks.We demand t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021