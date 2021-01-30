Left Menu

Bangla Tigers down Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10

30-01-2021
Bangla Tigers bowled intelligently and batted strongly to outplay defending champions Maratha Arabians by six wickets in the Abu Dhabi T10 here on Saturday.

Arabians, despite not losing any wicket, could muster only 103 runs in their 10 overs. Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 61 off 30 balls went in vain. Abdul Shakoor played second fiddle with an unbeaten 34.

Chasing the target, Tigers lost wickets at regular intervals but scored at a brisk pace and won the match with 12 balls to spare.

Having won the toss, Bangla Tigers promptly elected to field. Maratha Arabians' opener Mohammad Hafeez dangerously edged the first ball from Mohammad Irfan past the wicketkeeper for a boundary. Mujeeb Ur Rehman bowled a tight second over giving away just seven runs. Leg spinner Quais Ahmed too bowled a tight third over giving just five runs. UAE's Abdul Shakoor scored two consecutive boundaries off George Garton, who bowled the fourth over. When Qais bowled another tight over giving away only four runs in the fifth over, Maratha Arabians had mustered only 37 runs at the halfway mark.

In the eighth over, Hafeez punished Mujeeb for two boundaries and a six. Bangla Tigers openers Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher could get only seven runs from the first over from Yamin Ahmadzai. But in the second over, Charles hit Sompal Kami for a six over deep mid-wicket. He also picked the gap correctly to gain a boundary through a cut shot off Muktar Ali and then hit him for a powerful six over long-on. Arabians' skipper Mosaddek Hossain then bowled a bad over and was punished by Fletcher who hit him for two sixes and a boundary to pick 20 runs off that over. At the halfway stage, Bangla Tigers needed 43 runs to reach the target. Then Fletcher fell to Sohag Gazi hitting high to Hafeez for 31. This brought in UAE's Chirag Suri to the crease. He began by hitting Gazi straight over the sightscreen for a six. Suri’s partner Afif Hossain too slog-swept Gazi for a six.

When Afif also whipped Ahmadzai for a six, Bangla Tigers looked set for an easy victory. Ahmadzai got Afif out for 22, by which time Bangla Tigers needed only 13 more runs from the last three overs.

