*Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PUJARA-INTERVIEW There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored: Pujara By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored and the recent tour of Australia was all about that for India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, who finds the ''strike-rate talk'' overrated.

SPO-CRI-IND-MOEEN I don't know how we are going to get Kohli out: Moeen Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) England all-rounder Moeen Ali doesn't know how they are going to tackle Virat Kohli in the upcoming Tests against India and feels the batting maestro will be extra motivated to fire after missing his team's incredible triumph in Australia.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-COMMENTS Former stars sympathise with domestic players but agree holding Ranji Trophy wasn't feasible New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic has done what even the Second World War could not: bring to a halt the Ranji Trophy's 87-year-old non-stop journey.

SPO-CRI-IND-CHAPPELL India are favourites, England's top three inconsistent: Chappell New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell reckons India will start as favourites in the Test series against England owing to a quality pace attack with plenty of depth and a top order that is more consistent than the visitors'.

SPO-CRI-KULDEEP Out of favour Kuldeep likes to 'reflect on errors' when things go wrong Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday said he likes to ''reflect on the errors'' when things don't go his way as geared up for the first two Tests against England in Chennai, beginning February 5.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-CAMP Arjun, Prithvi named in over 100 probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) India opener Prithvi Shaw and budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar have been named in the list of 104 Mumbai players picked by MCA for a camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

SPO-CRI-T10 Qalandars notch up their second consecutive nine-wicket victory Abu Dhabi, Jan 31 (PTI) Veteran Shahid Afridi shone with the ball as Qalandars recorded their second consecutive nine-wicket win, over Team Abu Dhabi, in the Abu Dhabi T10 here.

SPO-RALLY-GILL Gill blazes to National Rally Championship title Coimbatore, Jan 31 (PTI) Gaurav Gill was in blazing form at the wheels of his Mahindra XUV as he and navigator Musa Sherif showed immense skills and patience to win the Rally of Coimbatore here on Sunday and again emerge national champions.

