Golf-Open de France returns to European Tour schedule

Continental Europe's oldest national Open, first played in 1906, will have a prize fund of 1.5 million euros ($1.81 million) and will be played for the 19th consecutive occasion at Le Golf National, near Paris. The European Tour and the French Golf Federation (FFG) have held talks with government authorities with the intention of staging the event without spectators.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:10 IST
The Open de France will return to the European Tour calendar and take place from May 6-9 after being cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday. Continental Europe's oldest national Open, first played in 1906, will have a prize fund of 1.5 million euros ($1.81 million) and will be played for the 19th consecutive occasion at Le Golf National, near Paris.

The European Tour and the French Golf Federation (FFG) have held talks with government authorities with the intention of staging the event without spectators. The event will be the fourth tournament in a five-week spring stretch on European soil between the first two major championships of 2021 -- the Masters Tournament and U.S. PGA Championship.

"As well as being part of a travel-friendly run in Europe at that time of the year, the tournament also helps us celebrate the wonderful heritage of the national Opens on the European Tour," European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said. ($1 = 0.8281 euros)

