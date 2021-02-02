Left Menu

Cricket-Hughes inducted into Australia's Hall of Fame

Following his retirement, Hughes worked as selector and bowling coach for Victoria state before replacing Allan Border as national selector in 2005. "Merv was an icon of the Australian summer for so many of us, a larger-than-life personality, a wonderful international cricketer, an ambassador for the sport and a deserved inductee," Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman Peter King said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:37 IST
Cricket-Hughes inducted into Australia's Hall of Fame

Former fast bowler Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday. Renowned for his trademark handlebar moustache as well as his aggressive bowling style, he took 212 wickets in 53 tests between 1985 and 1994.

His career-best test figures of 8-87 came against the West Indies at the WACA in 1988 and included the final wicket of a hat-trick spread across three separate overs, two innings and two different days. Hughes, 59, also played 33 one-day international matches claiming 38 wickets. Following his retirement, Hughes worked as selector and bowling coach for Victoria state before replacing Allan Border as national selector in 2005.

"Merv was an icon of the Australian summer for so many of us, a larger-than-life personality, a wonderful international cricketer, an ambassador for the sport and a deserved inductee," Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman Peter King said. "A lion-hearted competitor, Merv boasts a proud career for Victoria and Australia in the test and one-day international arenas, paving the way for an incredible era of Australian cricketing dominance.

"Even as synonymous as his on-field record, Merv will be forever remembered as a fan-favourite and his iconic warm-ups close to the boundary ... that prompted bays of spectators to join in with him at stadiums all over the country." Inductees are selected by representatives from all levels of cricket including the Melbourne Cricket Club chairman, three ex-players, CEOs of Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association along with two members of the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese syringe producers under pressure as vaccination programmes drive order surge

Chinese syringe makers are warning that they may only be able to fulfil some orders as late as June, as global coronavirus vaccination programmes put unprecedented levels of pressure on their factory lines and snarl the countrys own vaccine...

12 children in Maharashtra's Yavatmal administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine

Twelve children under five years of age were admitted to a hospital after they were administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Maharashtras Yavatmal on Monday, informed Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive Officer Shrikr...

Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

Chinas top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in Chinas internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet.Yang Jiechi, d...

Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Japan international has headed to St Marys after a deal was agreed with Southampton on the transfer deadline day. Minamino played ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021