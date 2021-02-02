Left Menu

ISL 7: Odisha FC sack head coach Baxter following his distasteful comments

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced that the club has decided to sack head coach Stuart Baxter following his shocking rape analogy during the post-match interview after his side suffered a 0-1 loss against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:42 IST
ISL 7: Odisha FC sack head coach Baxter following his distasteful comments
Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced that the club has decided to sack head coach Stuart Baxter following his shocking rape analogy during the post-match interview after his side suffered a 0-1 loss against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). "Odisha FC has decided to terminate head coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon," Odisha FC tweeted.

Baxter's comments have sparked quite a stirr on social media as on Monday he went on to suggest that "one of his players got to rape someone or get raped" in order to be awarded a penalty by the referees. "You need decisions to go your way, I do not know when we are going to get a penalty, I think one of my players need to rape someone or get raped himself if he has to get a penalty," Baxter said during the post-match interview.

After this comments, Odisha FC also released an apology soon on Twitter, saying: "The club is appalled at the comments made by head coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club." "We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally," it added.

During the match against Jamshedpur, Odisha FC was seen appealing for a penalty. Diego Mauricio was tripped in the area by Jamshedpur's TP Rehenesh but the referee did not award a penalty. Jamshedpur FC recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Odisha FC in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Monday.

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC's five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IOC to monetise pipeline assets, says many investors interested

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation IOC is likely to sell stakes in one or two of its vast network of crude oil and petroleum product pipelines in the country under the asset-monetization plan, but wont give up control, its Director Finance ...

UK house prices slip as expiry of tax break approaches

British house prices fell for the first time in seven months in January before the end of a tax cut for buyers on March 31, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday, adding that the market could weaken sharply.House prices jumped in 2020 ...

Fire breaks out at building in Andheri

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtras Andheri on Tuesday.Five fire tenders have reached the spot.More details are awaited. ANI...

AstraZeneca's China partner expects to be able to make 400 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

Chinas Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020. Kangtai is acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021