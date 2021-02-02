Soccer-Olympique de Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers resignation

Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has offered to resign over disagreements with the club's board, he said on Tuesday, adding to the Ligue 1 side's woes.

The Portuguese coach criticised the board for recruiting a player he had rejected and for informing him at the last minute that another was leaving as the transfer window closed on Monday night. "I offered my resignation, saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy," Villas-Boas told a news conference.

Villas-Boas, who last month said he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the season, has yet to receive a response to his resignation offer. "The board has not answered to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it," he said, referring to fans breaking into the club's last Saturday amid protests against Olympique de Marseille President Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

"I'm waiting for an answer, it could be 'no' and then we would continue. I don't want any money, I just want to leave." Villas-Boas also referenced the club's signing of Olivier Ntcham from Celtic and the departure of striker Nemanja Radonjic for Hertha Berlin, saying he was informed of the sale at 10.30pm on Monday.

"We ended the transfer window with a new player. He is a player that I had said 'no' for," Villas-Boas said. Marseille were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and sit ninth in the French league, 16 points behind leaders Lille.

"The results - it's my fault. I'm very upset. But if there's something you cannot touch, it's my professionalism," Villas-Boas said. "I cannot accept this. This club has already been through a couple of messy years in terms of transfers." Marseille travel to RC Lens on Wednesday.

"I'm focused on Lens. We continue until the board lets me go," said Villas-Boas, who joined the club in 2019.

