Left Menu

Soccer-Olympique de Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers resignation

Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has offered to resign over disagreements with the club's board, he said on Tuesday, adding to the Ligue 1 side's woes. The Portuguese coach criticised the board for recruiting a player he had rejected and for informing him at the last minute that another was leaving as the transfer window closed on Monday night.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:04 IST
Soccer-Olympique de Marseille coach Villas-Boas offers resignation

Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has offered to resign over disagreements with the club's board, he said on Tuesday, adding to the Ligue 1 side's woes.

The Portuguese coach criticised the board for recruiting a player he had rejected and for informing him at the last minute that another was leaving as the transfer window closed on Monday night. "I offered my resignation, saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy," Villas-Boas told a news conference.

Villas-Boas, who last month said he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the season, has yet to receive a response to his resignation offer. "The board has not answered to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it," he said, referring to fans breaking into the club's last Saturday amid protests against Olympique de Marseille President Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

"I'm waiting for an answer, it could be 'no' and then we would continue. I don't want any money, I just want to leave." Villas-Boas also referenced the club's signing of Olivier Ntcham from Celtic and the departure of striker Nemanja Radonjic for Hertha Berlin, saying he was informed of the sale at 10.30pm on Monday.

"We ended the transfer window with a new player. He is a player that I had said 'no' for," Villas-Boas said. Marseille were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and sit ninth in the French league, 16 points behind leaders Lille.

"The results - it's my fault. I'm very upset. But if there's something you cannot touch, it's my professionalism," Villas-Boas said. "I cannot accept this. This club has already been through a couple of messy years in terms of transfers." Marseille travel to RC Lens on Wednesday.

"I'm focused on Lens. We continue until the board lets me go," said Villas-Boas, who joined the club in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ''undemocratic,'' ill-advised

Democrats are using the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump as a political weapon to bar the former president from seeking office again and are pursuing a case that is undemocratic and unconstitutional, one of his lawyers says...

No decision on countrywide roll-out of NRC, MHA tells parliamentary panel

The Centre has not taken any decision on the roll-out of the National Register of Citizens NRC for the whole country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has told a parliamentary panel.It has been clarified at various levels in government time and...

IIFCL may be subsumed into new DFI: DFS Secretary

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda on Tuesday said that India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited IIFCL may be subsumed into the new Development Finance Institution being set up to accelerated infrastructure financing activities...

Impact of COVID-19 on cancer care has been ‘profound’, warns UN health agency

More than a year since the new coronavirus crisis began, its impact on cancer care has been stark, with 50 per cent of governments having cancer services partially or completely disrupted because of the pandemic, said Dr Andr Ilbawi, from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021