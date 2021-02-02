Left Menu

If bio-bubble gets too over-bearing, no shame in saying that: Archer

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:35 IST
If bio-bubble gets too over-bearing, no shame in saying that: Archer

Jofra Archer is gearing up for a punishing year in a bio-bubble starting with the India series, but the England pacer won't mind walking out of it if it gets ''too overbearing''.

The upcoming four-Test series will be followed by eight white ball games -- 5 T20 Internationals and three ODIs against the same opponents, the IPL, a five-match Test series against India at home and the T20 World Cup in the sub-continent.

''Funny enough, looked at the schedule today, then I can say it is going to be a long year and February just started.

''It is going to be a long, long year, we have got few series coming up and I think body (workload) management is going to be essential if I want to play everything,'' Archer said during a virtual press conference after England's first full training session here on Tuesday.

So is he mentally ready to be in a bubble for long period, and he laughed.

''I don't have a choice really (laughs)... I don't mind, to be honest, because I know I will get my time away, so I am just going to focus on the job I have now. If it gets too overbearing, there is no shame in saying that.'' He was sharp in his reaction when questioned about all those who are critical of players leaving the bio-bubble.

''Well, anyone criticising has never spent a week in a bubble or months I should say. One golfer left after four days, we have been in here for almost a year now. At the end of the day, humans are social people and I especially,'' he said.

''If you haven't (had) a great game or not feeling good with your cricket, then there is no escape, no way to go. I had six weeks away, Jos (Buttler) is done after this game for little bit, Sam (Curran) is gone, also they are making a priority, everyone gets time away so we can come back refreshed and ready to go.'' The quickest bowler among both the teams, Archer hinted that he might be bowling in short bursts if England go in with three pacers instead of two.

''It will depend probably on the combination of the team. If its three seamers, guess I won't be bowling long spells but depends. Short or long doesn't matter to me,'' Archer said.

During the 13-minute interaction, Archer, at times, looked jaded, a bit lost and the answers were like coming from someone who seemed disinterested to speak to the media.

How effective will the short ball be on such a track? ''Doesn't matter. We are having a few bowling meetings,'' was his reply.

Asked what he felt about the Indian bowling attack, he replied: ''I don't know how to answer that, to be honest.'' And what is it about Jasprit Bumrah that he likes? ''Nothing is coming to me. Guess his consistency,'' he replied.

Then there was a question that normally gives scribes a potential headline.

Who is the biggest threat in this Indian batting line-up? ''Everyone. Doesn't matter who, everyone from Nos 1 to 6,'' he said.

He was all praise for England captain Joe Root's man-management skills.

''He (Root) has been really assuring, not just for me but for every single person in the team. He is a great man manager, great person as well, so there is no surprise that he is playing 100 Tests,'' the Barbados-born fast bowler said.

''There is another 70 left in him, so this is definitely not the end... or near the end,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uber will bring the booze after acquiring Drizly for USD 1.1B

Uber is bringing the booze.The mobile ride-hailing company said Tuesday that it is acquiring the alcohol-delivery platform Drizly for USD 1.1 billion in stock and cash. Uber expects more than 90 of the consideration to be paid to Drizly sto...

It's exciting to play WTC final as it adds context to Test cricket: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is excited to play in the inaugural World Test Championship final as the tournament has added a context to the traditional format of the game.New Zealand, led by one of the finest batsmen in modern times,...

Nadal sidelined, team Djokovic wins to open ATP Cup defense

Rafael Nadal didnt make it for Spains ATP Cup opener because of a sore back, deciding it wasnt worth the risk a week ahead of the Australian Open.Novak Djokovic did double-time for defending champion Serbia, meanwhile, winning singles and d...

10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 3 years: Govt in Lok Sabha

A total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along Indias border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021