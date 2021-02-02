Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Those criticising have never stayed in bio-bubble, says Jofra Archer

Pacer Jofra Archer has come out in support of the England cricket team's rotation policy, saying that people criticising players have never stayed inside the bio-secure environment.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:10 IST
Jofra Archer (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Jofra Archer has come out in support of the England cricket team's rotation policy, saying that people criticising players have never stayed inside the bio-secure environment. England will play 17 matches in the longest format of the game this year. The side rested all-rounder Ben Stokes and Archer for the Sri Lanka tour while wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow has been rested for the first two Tests against India.

Archer said managing your body will be key looking at the packed international schedule of England. "I looked at the schedule today and realised that it is going to be a very long year. Few series coming up. Managing the body will be important if you have to play a lot," Archer said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"Anyone that's criticising (player rotation) has never stayed in a bubble. At the end of the day, humans are social people, especially when you're not having a great game. There's no escape, nowhere to go," he added. The 25-year-old fast bowler praised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for rotating the players in between the series.

"I have had six weeks away. I think Jos (Buttler) will have some time after the first Test. So the ECB is making it a priority that everyone gets time away and come back refreshed and ready to go. I know I'll get my time away and focus on the job at hand. If it gets overbearing, there's no shame in that, but right now I'm good to go," said Archer. India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

When asked whether he admires Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Archer's reply was crisp and short. "Yaa! I guess for his consistency." The first Test will be played on February 5, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)

