Kane Williamson hails injury-ravaged India's "truly remarkable" triumph in Australia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:14 IST
New Zealand's talismanic captain Kane Williamson has hailed India's ''truly remarkable'' triumph in Australia, coming in the backdrop of a disastrous Test series opener and injuries to innumerable players.

Shot out for a record low 36 in the second innings of the first Test, which they lost in two and half days, India staged an incredible turnaround to clinch the four-match rubber 2-1 for one of their biggest wins of all time.

The cricket fraternity took note of India's achievement and Williamson, a giant of the game, was no exception.

''Anytime you play Australia it's incredibly tough and to play in their backyard is an added challenge. For India to go there and perform the way they did, in particular with so many injuries and players out. It was truly a remarkable victory,'' Williamson told Sports Today.

''You throw in the Test Championship context that's added but I think just the challenge they faced and the way they stood up, I think their bowling unit collectively had 7 or 8 Tests between them going into the last game and at the Gabba as well,'' he added.

India were without their top batsman Virat Kohli, who was on a paternity leave, for the last three Tests against Australia. In addition, the team kept losing many of their key players to injuries as the series progressed.

Williamson said the Indian team must have ''got a huge buzz out of'' the memorable win in the series-deciding fourth Test at Brisbane, that has been Australia's fortress for the last 32 years.

''No doubt, India would have been absolutely thrilled, the supporters watching that match I am sure the team got a huge buzz out of that as well.

''Also, after such a long time away, after the IPL they went straight to Australia, so no doubt they must be enjoying their time with family,'' Williamson added.

The tour Down Under was India's first international assignment since the abandonment of their home ODI series against South Africa in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

