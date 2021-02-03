Left Menu

Ollie Pope added to England squad ahead of first Test

Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was on Wednesday added to Englands squad for the much-anticipated Test series opener against India after taking part in the teams training sessions here since the end of its quarantine period.The 23-year-old Pope had suffered a dislocated shoulder while fielding in the final Test of the English summer against Pakistan last August which subsequently required surgery.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:21 IST
Ollie Pope added to England squad ahead of first Test

Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was on Wednesday added to England's squad for the much-anticipated Test series opener against India after taking part in the team's training sessions here since the end of its quarantine period.

The 23-year-old Pope had suffered a dislocated shoulder while fielding in the final Test of the English summer against Pakistan last August which subsequently required surgery. It was the second time he had suffered a dislocation to the shoulder.

Pope, who has been undergoing rehabilitation, travelled with the England team during its recent tour of Sri Lanka though he was not part of the squad. It helped him continue his rehabilitation with England's support staff and get acclimatise to conditions in the sub-continent.

''Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England Test squad for the tour of India,'' said a statement issued by the England and the Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

''Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury sustained in August 2020 against Pakistan. The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection.'' He has undergone practice with the full squad over the past two days. If picked in the playing XI for the first Test starting on Friday, which is a high possibility, Pope is likely to bat at either number five or number six.

England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, the ECB added in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws....

Rahul 'conspires' with anti-India elements during his visits abroad: BJP

With many international personalities, including celebrities, lending their support to Indias protesting farmers, the BJP on Wednesday lashed out at propaganda and fake narratives and also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging tha...

Adani Green Energy posts Rs 41.36 cr net profit in December quarter

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.36 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net loss of the firm was Rs 128.46 crore in the quarter ended on December 31,...

UK, Japan express serious concern over East, South China Seas situation

Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Britain said in a statement on Wednesday they had serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and that they strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021