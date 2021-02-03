Left Menu

Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:07 IST
Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President

Incumbent Ajay Singh was on Wednesday re-elected President of the Boxing Federation of India, comfortably defeating challenger Ashish Shelar in the polls which had an International Boxing Association (AIBA) observer in attendance.

Singh, also the chairman of Spicejet airlines, prevailed 37-27 in the elections held at a Gurugram hotel. He will have a new secretary general by his side in Assam's Hemanta Kumar Kalita.

Kalita would be succeeding Maharashtra's Jay Kowli, who had decided against contesting for the post after extending his support to Shelar ahead of the elections.

''I don't want to comment on the margin, I am happy that the BFI has reposed faith in me. I hope to live up to the expectations and take boxing forward,'' Singh said in a press conference after being elected.

''It is great credit to all of us that this election was conducted so peacefully. We are one family, we will work towards glory of our sport. Let there be no heartburn,'' he added.

His challenger Shelar is a BJP MLA from Maharashtra and was a former President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association.

Singh said his priority would be to focus on development of women's boxing and ensure presence of more women in the support staff as well.

''We will try to ensure greater participation of women in both administration and support staff,'' said Singh, who will have Goa's Danushka D'Gama as a joint secretary in his team.

An AIBA observer -- Yury Zaytsev -- was also present to oversee the proceedings along with an observer from the sports ministry.

The elections were originally scheduled for September last year but were postponed twice citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter reached the Delhi High Court last month thanks to a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh state boxing association.

The BFI eventually set February 3 for the elections and its sixth Annual General Meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giriraj Singh highlights importance of ‘Waste to Wealth’ aspect of Gobardhan

Union Minister, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Gi...

Unfortunate that some people are calling protesting farmers 'terrorists': Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Taking a veiled dig at actor Kangana Ranaut, Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that some people are calling peaceful farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws terrorists when international personalit...

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 9 PM due to protests by opposition over farm laws....

Rahul 'conspires' with anti-India elements during his visits abroad: BJP

With many international personalities, including celebrities, lending their support to Indias protesting farmers, the BJP on Wednesday lashed out at propaganda and fake narratives and also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021