Fowler's comments on refereeing were in no way racist: EB extend 'absolute support' to head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Wednesday "strongly" condemned the media reports which claimed that the club's head coach Robert Fowler made an "alleged racist remark against referees."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:20 IST
SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Wednesday "strongly" condemned the media reports which claimed that the club's head coach Robert Fowler made an "alleged racist remark against referees." "While the Club is mindful of the gravity of an allegation of racism, Fowler's comments on the refereeing were in no way racist. The disciplinary charge from the All India Football Federation which Fowler will be responding to also does not allude to any racist connotations in Fowler's comments," the club said in a statement, via Twitter.

"SC East Bengal is appalled at the unfounded and misplaced report and strongly condemns the report. The Club distances itself from the baseless report which appears to be grounded in conjecture. SC East Bengal expresses its absolute support for Fowler, in the face of any attempt to discredit his image as a global football icon," it added. The incident, as per the report, took place after SC East Bengal's ISL match against FC Goa on January 29. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw.

SC East Bengal are currently placed on the 10th spot in the ISL table with just 13 points from 15 games. The club is currently preparing for the game against Jamshedpur FC, slated to take place on Sunday.

