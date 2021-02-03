Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open players to isolate after positive COVID-19 case

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday. Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park is likely to be heavily disrupted on Thursday but Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said it should not impact the Australian Open itself, which starts on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:01 IST
Tennis-Australian Open players to isolate after positive COVID-19 case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.

Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park is likely to be heavily disrupted on Thursday but Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said it should not impact the Australian Open itself, which starts on Monday. "There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts," Andrews said at a news conference late on Wednesday.

"They will be isolating until they get a negative test and that work will be done tomorrow." Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks in indoor public places from Thursday while private gatherings were reduced from 30 people to 15.

About 1,200 players, coaching staff and officials arrived in Australia at the middle of last month for the year's first Grand Slam and went into a mandatory 14-day isolation. The players were allowed five hours outside for training but 72 of them were confined to hotel rooms for the two weeks after passengers on three charter flights taking them to Australia tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

Participants of the Australian Open were given the green light to begin exiting COVID-19 quarantine from end of last week with most of them involved at the ATP, WTA events at the site of the hardcourt major. COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV) said in a statement that a man, who worked his last shift at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne on Friday, returned a positive result on Wednesday.

"We are contacting all Australian Open players, officials and support staff who were staying at the Grand Hyatt during the entire period," said CQV, the government agency overseeing the quarantine of participants ahead of the Grand Slam. Australian Nick Kyrgios, who defeated Harry Bourchier on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Murray River Open tuneup, asked on Twitter: "Am I playing tomorrow?"

Tennis Australia, who are the organisers of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam, did not immediately respond to request for comment. "At this stage there is no impact on the tournament proper," Andrews added. "I must say (the Australian Open) is important to us but the issues are much broader and that is about public health and public safety.

"This is one case. There's no need for people to panic. There's no need for people to be alarmed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19

A day after the central government stated that 162 doctors died due to Covid-19 in the country, the Indian Medical Association IMA Wednesday said that it is shocked and pegged the figure at 734. The top medical body in a statement said that...

Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov over protests

Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov said on Wednesday he had been jailed for 25 days for what a Moscow court said were repeated violations of protest legislation.Police last week detained Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent outlet Mediazo...

WRAPUP 5-Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies

A social media-driven trading frenzy cooled further on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called a meeting of top officials that could result in tougher markets regulation for hedge funds, small investors and stockbrokers. Ma...

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021