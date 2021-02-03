Left Menu

Mickey Arthur, Lahiru Thirimanne test positive for coronavirus

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have been tested positive for coronavirus, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:20 IST
Mickey Arthur, Lahiru Thirimanne test positive for coronavirus
Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have been tested positive for coronavirus, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Wednesday. Arthur and Thirimanne were tested positive for the COVID-19 as Sri Lanka gears up for the West Indies later this month.

The country's apex body of cricket said that it is now exploring the possibility of rescheduling the tour of the West Indies, which was scheduled to commence from February 20. "Following PCR Tests carried out on the Provisional Squad, which was preparing to take part in the National Team's upcoming tour of West Indies, Head Coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka Player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested Positive for Covid-19," SLC said in a statement.

"They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (02nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff," it added. Both Arthur and Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Sri Lanka government's health protocol laid out on Covid - 19. The 36-member group commenced practices last week in three groups and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure.

Last week, SLC appointed former first-class cricketer Jerome Jayaratne as the national team manager for the Islanders' upcoming tour of the West Indies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19

A day after the central government stated that 162 doctors died due to Covid-19 in the country, the Indian Medical Association IMA Wednesday said that it is shocked and pegged the figure at 734. The top medical body in a statement said that...

Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov over protests

Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov said on Wednesday he had been jailed for 25 days for what a Moscow court said were repeated violations of protest legislation.Police last week detained Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent outlet Mediazo...

WRAPUP 5-Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies

A social media-driven trading frenzy cooled further on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called a meeting of top officials that could result in tougher markets regulation for hedge funds, small investors and stockbrokers. Ma...

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021