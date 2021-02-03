Joao Felix tests positive for coronavirus

Atletico Madrid on Wednesday announced that Joao Felix has tested positive for coronavirus. The Spanish club said that the player is currently isolating at home. "Joao Felix has tested positive for COVID-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities' guidelines and LaLiga protocols," the club said in a statement.

This comes days after the club had announced that midfielder Yannick Carrasco and defender Mario Hermoso have tested positive for the coronavirus. "Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday," the club said on January 30.

Atletico Madrid currently holds the top spot on the La Liga table with 50 points from 19 games while the second-placed club Barcelona have 40 points from 20 games. Atletico Madrid have been in sublime form this season as the club has faced just one defeat so far in La Liga. The club will next play against Celta Vigo in La Liga on February 9. (ANI)

