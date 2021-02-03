Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth sack manager Tindall, appoint Woodgate as interim manager

Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form and appointed Jonathan Woodgate as interim manager, the Championship club said on Wednesday. Tindall, 43, was named permanent boss on a three-year-deal in August to succeed Eddie Howe, who left the club following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:04 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth sack manager Tindall, appoint Woodgate as interim manager

Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after only seven months following a poor run of form and appointed Jonathan Woodgate as interim manager, the Championship club said on Wednesday.

Tindall, 43, was named permanent boss on a three-year-deal in August to succeed Eddie Howe, who left the club following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season. Tindall departs with Bournemouth sixth in the second-tier Championship having collected 42 points from 27 matches. His team have lost four of their last five games including a 2-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

"AFC Bournemouth have today parted company with manager Jason Tindall. It's a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason's outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager," Bournemouth said. "However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board's expectations. We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer."

Tindall, who first arrived at Bournemouth as a player in 1998 and went on to make 199 appearances, was Howe's assistant throughout his managerial stint in two spells at Bournemouth and when Howe managed Burnley. Woodgate, a former England international, managed his former club Middlesbrough in the Championship for just over a year before he was sacked in June.

The club won only nine of their 38 league matches under Woodgate before veteran Neil Warnock was appointed to save the club from relegation. "Woodgate, who has previous managerial experience at Middlesbrough, will oversee training and lead the team on Saturday for the Championship home fixture against Birmingham City," Bournemouth added.

"This decision has been taken while the club's board of directors identify and conduct full and thorough due diligence on suitable external candidates ahead of an interview process, with the aim of confirming a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Johnson leads Britain in clap for fundraiser Captain Tom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined people across the United Kingdom on Wednesday in clapping outside their front doors in a tribute to fundraiser Captain Tom Moore who died in hospital aged 100 after testing positive for COVID-19.The famil...

Yellen calls for 'acting now - and acting big' on pandemic relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said it was imperative to enact a comprehensive 1.9 trillion economic rescue package that includes 350 billion in aid to state and local governments, the Treasury said in a statement.Yellen,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on strong earnings, oil gains

Global equities rose on Wednesday, lifted by strong results from Alphabet Inc and upbeat earnings in Europe, while oil prices advanced more than 2 to their highest levels in nearly a year on a growth outlook bolstered by stimulus hopes. Sil...

With party's future on the line, U.S. Republicans battle over Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Republicans in Congress came under increasing pressure on Wednesday to take action against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a lawmaker who supported calls for violence against Democrats and unfounded conspiracy theories before taking office las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021