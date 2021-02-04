Soccer-Mali reach African Nations Championship final with shootout win
In the final, Mali will meet either hosts Cameroon or holders Morocco, who meet in Limbe later on Wednesday. The tournament is also a test for Cameroon before they host next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, which have been postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:09 IST
Mamadou Coulibaly converted the decisive spot-kick to send Mali through to the African Nations Championship final with a penalty shootout win over neighbours Guinea in Douala, Cameroon on Wednesday. Mali won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in the first semi-final of the 16-team tournament, competed for by quasi-national sides made up of domestic-based players only.
It is the second time Mali have reached the final of the tournament, which is hosted every two years. They were runners-up to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016. In the final, Mali will meet either hosts Cameroon or holders Morocco, who meet in Limbe later on Wednesday.
The tournament is also a test for Cameroon before they host next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, which have been postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump amends order to deal with malicious cyber-enabled activities
S.African experts urge government to lay out COVID-19 vaccine plan
EXCLUSIVE-COVID-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under African Union vaccine plan
EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand leads EMEA FX gains, while stocks hit record high
Lasith Malinga decides to retire from franchise cricket