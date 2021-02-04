Left Menu

Soccer-Mali reach African Nations Championship final with shootout win

In the final, Mali will meet either hosts Cameroon or holders Morocco, who meet in Limbe later on Wednesday. The tournament is also a test for Cameroon before they host next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, which have been postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:09 IST
Soccer-Mali reach African Nations Championship final with shootout win

Mamadou Coulibaly converted the decisive spot-kick to send Mali through to the African Nations Championship final with a penalty shootout win over neighbours Guinea in Douala, Cameroon on Wednesday. Mali won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in the first semi-final of the 16-team tournament, competed for by quasi-national sides made up of domestic-based players only.

It is the second time Mali have reached the final of the tournament, which is hosted every two years. They were runners-up to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016. In the final, Mali will meet either hosts Cameroon or holders Morocco, who meet in Limbe later on Wednesday.

The tournament is also a test for Cameroon before they host next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, which have been postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document. The move followed a militar...

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details...

Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduros government is refusing to cooperate...

U.S. should delay complete troop pullout in Afghanistan - report to Congress

The United States should delay plans to pull all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and make force reductions contingent on progress in peace talks as well as by the Taliban in reducing violence and containing al Qaeda, a bipartisan report to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021